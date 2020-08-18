Medowie Farmers Markets Expressions Of Interest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Plans were put on hold as COVID-19 lockdown impacted the tender process for the club however tenders are back and open and there are also calls for Expressions Of Interest to run a Farmers Market on the site.

Councillor Chris Doohan couldn’t be happier to see this vision one step closer to a bustling yet safe community asset.

With new developments such as Tallowood being constructed in Medowie there will be a further rise in population.

Tallowood on Medowie Road alone will see over 200 new dwellings for over 55’s lifestyle residences.

Another residential development is being planned as well as a childcare centre, petrol station medical rooms and a McDonalds are all underway.

Councillor Chris Doohan told News Of The Area, “The site was designed for a market to be held here with underground services and even spaces allocated for outdoor entertainment.”

Doohan is looking forward to seeing the first gig performed as well as children playing in the playground.

“I hope to see a farmers market which will draw on local produce and draw people to Medowie to get the best fresh local fruit and veg,” he said.

Councillor Doohan is excited about the future for the Club and what it will bring to the lifestyle of those who choose and love to live in Medowie.

By Marian SAMPSON