Medowie Marauders put Waratah to the sword to put season back on track

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Medowie Marauders have bounced back from last week’s nail biting loss to the Reds by putting Waratah to the sword 39 to 25.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

It was full steam ahead for the Marauders at the outset as they kicked off to the Tahs and applied the blowtorch to wave after wave of Waratah attack.

Their defensive efforts were rewarded immediately with a penalty within range for Captain Eric Tolhurst who slotted the pill over the posts for an early 3 point lead.

From the restart the Marauder pack worked tirelessly around the ruck linking phase after phase of possession with Jessey Bridge turning the Tahs on their heels with the boot.

Medowie’s zippy player-coach Tim Lancaster had his side putting along and when he spied a mismatch out wide he sent the ball to Eric Tolhurst who put centre Taniela Rabolalele into space for a 60m try.

The Marauders went up to a quick 10 to 0 lead and it looked like the visitors were in for a sobering afternoon.

The Tahs pack wouldn’t back down though and as the half-time bell sounded the scoreboard saw a slim 25 to 20 Marauders lead.

After getting a scare at the end of the half player-coach Lancaster delivered his directives and the Marauders lifted the tempo.

Immediately Medowie worked their way deep into Tahs territory and when they secured a penalty 10m out from the line they packed a scrum.

From the base, big number eight Tevita Qurovarua peeled off and linked with halfback Lancaster who drove just short of the line.

The next phase saw some well executed pick and drive work from prop Sam Holbert who bumped a few would-be-tacklers off for the meat pie.

Tolhurst slotted the extras and the Marauders were back up 32 to 20.

The Tahs grabbed a consolation try to close the gap 32 to 25, but when Marauders’ fly-half Jessy Bridge plucked an intercept out of the sky to go 40m untouched under the posts it was all over.

Medowie took the blue ribbon 39 to 25 with player-coach Lancaster happy to open the account in a challenging year.

“I was really impressed by the defensive intensity the squad brought to the match today,” said Lancaster.

“Our kicking game was also very strong and we were able to apply just enough pressure in the right areas to capitalise on opposition errors.”

Player of the match was Jessey Bridge who was phenomenal with both his tactical kicking and organisational skills in attack.

Medowie are away Saturday against Cooks Hill at Dixon Park, Bar Beach – kickoff at 3pm.

By Mitch LEES