Medowie Probus Club AGM Held Immediately Before Government Restrictions Came Into Place

THE Combined Probus Club of Medowie held its AGM recently and fortunately before the restrictions due to Covid-19 came into effect.



There are some changes this year with Neville White the new President, Jan Bevan the Secretary and David Thomas the Treasurer, a role he had held for quite a number of years before he had a year’s break.

The outgoing President thanked the previous Committee and the members for their support in the past year and wished the new Committee all the best for the coming year.

The Club enjoyed a Change-Over lunch after the AGM at the Medowie Macadamia Farm, with many members enticed by the many macadamia delicacies and other items on the menu.

Member Kevin Tomlinson told News Of The Area, “Unfortunately the April meeting and activities have been cancelled and the Committee are hoping the situation may soon ease so that the Club can resume its regular activities.”

Probus is an association of retired or semi-retired people who have joined together in a club; the basic purpose of which is to provide regular opportunities to keep their minds active, expand their interests and enjoy the fellowship of new friends.

The Combined Probus Club of Medowie Inc meets at the Medowie Community Hall at 10am on the third Wednesday of each month pending government regulations and recommendations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Committee meets regularly on the second Wednesday of each month.

Any enquiries can be made to their email address, medowieprobus@gmail.com.

The mantra of Probus which is “Fun, Fellowship and Friendship” and the Club tries to ensure that this is evident in meetings and activities.

“The annual Birthday lunch is imminent, with this much anticipated event usually being held in early July, however, whether this event will be held at this time or at a later date will remain to be seen,” he said.

By Marian SAMPSON