Medowie Probus Club Plans for Birthday Lunch and Fellowship

MEMBERS of The Medowie Probus Club are happy to be able to resume normal activities starting with the Club meeting on 15 July 2020 which will be held at the Medowie Community Centre at 10.00 am.



The clubs meetings and activities were cancelled from late March 2020 due to COVID-19 and the closure of the Council’s Community Centres.

While some ZOOM meetings had been held getting together is the core of Probus Club activities.

Kevin Tomlinson told News Of The Area, “Now that the State Government has eased some restrictions and Council have opened up the Community Centres we can resume our meetings.

“There are some conditions to comply with requirements which the Committee are addressing and will implement.”

The Committee is hoping all members will be able to attend this meeting on 15 July 2020.

On the agenda is the Clubs Birthday Lunch however due to the pandemic things had to be deferred.

“The Birthday Lunch will be at The Greenhouse, Pacific Dunes on Wednesday 12 August 2020.

“It is going to be tremendous to have the meetings and activities, with the camaraderie of members with the Probus mantra of fun, fellowship and friendship to resume,” he said.

Further activities are being planned, not too much had been considered during the lockdowns, now the group is ready to find a new normal which sees them together once again.

New members are welcome.

By Marian SAMPSON