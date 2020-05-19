Medowie Sports Club in Limbo Due to COVID-19 and interested Operators focusing on other things

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEDOWIE residents have one big question on their mind at the moment, “When will the new Sports Club be opening?”



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The answer to this question is the opening date is uncertain at this point.

Councillor Chris Doohan told News Of the Area that due to COVID-19 restrictions, some of the interested operators have pulled out of the race or put the new Club on hold, to focus on their other running operations.

“One potential operator unfortunately has gone bankrupt and others been severely impacted financially.”

Councillor Chris Doohan told News Of The Area, “There is one potential interested operator still whom Council is meeting with early next week.”

Should they proceed, they will be able to get the fitout done soon after and then be ready for opening once restrictions are eased to allow for over 100 persons to be able to access the Club.

Councillor Doohan said, “If anything, we are grateful that the Club didn’t open just before COVID-19 as chances are they would have been put in the financial position of many in the hospitality industry.”

He added, “We are looking at some options of perhaps utilising the outdoor space for a farmers market or the likes in the interim.”

The market would potentially run monthly and supplement the existing Medowie Markets on the grounds out the front of the Bull n Bush.

So, whilst the doors aren’t planning to open soon, maybe the fences will come down sooner than later.

By Julie MCKIMM