Medowie Tallowood Development for Over 55’s Offers Dream Tree Change and Lifestyle Opportunities for Residents

MEDOWIE is seeing the site of an old turkey farm transformed into a state of the art over 55’s lifestyle community.



Tallowood is situated on Medowie Road and will feature an abundance of natural assets including a lake, bushland paths and retained tall trees.

The 215 residential development features two bedroom homes perfect for downsizers and tree changers.

Last week saw the pouring of the one of the first home slabs on the site which was a hive of industry.

The development is bringing more than a community for people to live in with great facilities.

It is bringing jobs to Port Stephens at a time in the post COVID-19 lockdown economy which will be a boon for the region.

If the weather is favourable the building is set to be complete by Christmas 2020.

The Vivacity development homes are being built by locally based business Valley Homes.

Cheryl, is one of the new residents who has bought in Tallowood; she is moving from Mclean and the move will bring her closer to family, she is living with one of her sons in Medowie while her new semi detached two bedroom home is built.

Gillian’s new home is being built close to the clubhouse, her new two bedroom home is also a duplex.

The facility will have everything which residents will need including the preservation of 4 hectares of established trees.

The developers Vivacity are currently negotiating with Council to have an access path through the bushland that will connect residents to the shopping precinct.

Mayor Ryan Palmer told News Of The Area, “ Medowie is semi rural, it has come a long way very quickly, with the new approximately 20 million dollars worth of development in the town centre which has either been approved or are about to be approved.

Mayor Palmer went on to say that “There is room for improvement around public transport,” in the area.

Tallowood has strong connects to local sporting facilities and the new Council Medowie Sport and Community Club facilities.

Vivacity’s Tallowood concept allows seniors and empty nesters to unlock some of the assets which they have in their home, reduce their footprint, while improving their lifestyle opportunities.

“It is wonderful to see in the midst of a pandemic maybe a hundred workers building a new village here which will certainly be loved by the community, the over 55’s villages that have gone in around Port Stephens have really bought a new type of living,” said Mayor Palmer.

By Marian SAMPSON