Michael Fenton says Tea Gardens Police Station is a “Swedish sauna“

Dear News Of The Area,

Bravo Kate Washington. Your incisive, articulate comments re Tea Gardens Police Station reflect the views of our entire community.

This is architectural vandalism of the very worst kind as it destroys the heritage value of the original building and imposes ugliness in an area of natural beauty.

Coupled with this visual outrage is the unbelievable cost.

How does a “Swedish sauna “ cost $1,000,000 when, for the same money, a 4 bedroom modern family home on Myall Keys can be bought with change left over? Please explain!

Michael Fenton

Tea Gardens