MidCoast Council Club Grants Southern Sub Region announce their funding for local community organisations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MidCoast Council Club Grants Southern Sub Region Committee is pleased to announce their funding for local community organisations opened on 24th February, 2020.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

Last year our region allocated in excess of $170,000 plus many hundreds of thousands of dollars in-kind support stated C Fletcher, President Club Forster.

Funds have been allocated to a diverse range of community projects including support for the Women’s Shelter, programs for young people at risk, aged and those with chronic illnesses.

This funding is administered by local representatives who have an in-depth knowledge and understanding of our local social priorities and provide funding accordingly stated J Lynch, NSW Council of Social Service representative.

“Our Clubs will continue our commitment to the community by providing funding that is spread as far as possible across a wide variety of local projects, whilst providing the greatest tangible benefit to the needs of our area assured the club representatives from the Club Grants Local committee” said Damian Clements, Forster Bowling Club committee representative.

General Manager of Tea Gardens Country Club, Warren Gooley told News Of The Area, “Tea Gardens Country Country Club has been involved in the ClubGRANTS scheme since its inception and has aided many worthwhile local causes including the Men’s Shed, RFS, Surf Lifesaving, Preschool, toy library, and Public School to name a few.”

The scheme prioritises Grants which target groups including, among others, Women’s needs, emergency services, youth education and support, disabled persons support, improved aged care support, and help for programs which don’t have the capacity to fund raise.

Mr Gooley said, “Last year the Country Club the Club allocated over $15000 in funding including in kind support.”

Those intending to apply for funding must fill out the necessary Application Form on either the Clubs NSW website or follow the link on the Club Forster website.

Community groups can apply for funds online at www.clubgrants.com.au

Applications close on 3 April, 2020.