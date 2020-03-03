MidCoast Council’s Draft Floodplain Risk Management Studies and Plans for the Manning, Karuah,and Stroud rivers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RESIDENTS are being urged to view and share their thoughts on MidCoast Council’s Draft Floodplain Risk Management Studies and Plans for the Manning River as well as Karuah River and Stroud, that will be on public exhibition from Friday 28 February.



The draft management studies and plans were endorsed for exhibition at Wednesday’s Council meeting to provide community members, particularly residents of the Manning River, Karuah River and Stroud regions, an opportunity to understand Council’s draft plans and provide feedback on them.

The feedback provided will be incorporated into the final plans for each location and given the recent weather conditions, the reports are a timely assessment of the way Council manages these important floodplains.

“We’ve developed a revised flood study so that we can provide more technical information on flood behaviour in terms of levels, velocity and extent of floods and this has allowed us to better understand and mitigate flood risk in these areas,” explained Rob Scott, MidCoast Council’s Director of Infrastructure and Engineering Services.

“We understand though that no one knows these areas as well as the people who live here and community participation is an integral part of the planning process so I would encourage the community to take a look at the draft documents and share their feedback.”

Council will be holding two information nights during the exhibition period for residents to be able to discuss their ideas with the consultants and staff who conducted the studies and prepared the plans.

These casual drop-in sessions are being held at Stroud Library on 10 March from 3pm to 6pm and Taree Council Committee Room on 12 March from 3pm to 6pm.

“The purpose of these documents is to assist us in measuring, managing and mitigating flood risk in our region and the final plans will be a collaborative effort between the consultants, our staff and the community,” added Rob.

The draft Floodplain Risk Management Studies and Plans will be on exhibition from 28 February to 27 March. Visit Council’s Have Your Say page to view the associated documents and submit your feedback, www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/HYS.