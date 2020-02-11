0 SHARES Share Tweet

Research and planning for MidCoast Council’s inaugural Cultural Plan 2036 is now underway and the team involved will be looking to the wider community to help develop this important document.



According to Create NSW’s Cultural Infrastructure Plan, culture is defined as “the production, distribution and participation in creativity by residents, workers and visitors, and the reflection and expression of a place’s customs, traditions, heritage and social character.”

This includes visual and performing arts, music, museums and galleries, the representation and animation of our history and heritage, libraries, craft, design, food, publishing, film, literature, digital and new media, television and interactive software.

It also includes creativity in the public realm, such as the design of the built environment including public spaces, imaginative use of lighting and expressions of community identity.

The MidCoast Cultural Plan 2036 will provide Council with a framework to work with the community to achieve actionable outcomes in relation to our creative industries.

The importance of cultural planning extends beyond arts and culture, recognising the broader lifestyle of residents, economic impacts and the experience of visitors and this means everyone across the MidCoast will benefit from the development of a cultural plan.

“Our community will play a major role in helping us gather information and ideas to incorporate into the cultural plan, it’s an exciting time for our Council and our region,” said Paul De Szell, Council’s Director of Liveable Communities.

In 2019 Council welcomed the MidCoast Cultural Plan 2036 Reference Group, which includes Councillor representatives, community representatives and members from Arts Mid North Coast and Destination North Coast.

The purpose of the Reference Group is to provide guidance, support and advocacy to assist with the development of the MidCoast Cultural Plan 2036.

Community consultation will begin in March with a range of creative and interactive events planned throughout the year to get the community involved.

“We can’t wait to get out there and watch this plan take shape with the help of those who will directly benefit from it – our community”.