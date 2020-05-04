More Beer Now on Tap

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH the pubs closed, locals can now buy icy cold beer on tap from Cellarbrations, next to Coles at Tea Gardens.



Tap beer can be purchased in “growlers” or as in smaller “squealers”, with specials on each week.

A growler is a jug or a flagon that can be filled with draft beer, whereas a “squealer” is half of a “growler”.

Confused?

Well the names are apparently the sound of the tap beer being accidentally spilled on the way home.

The idea is from the publican of the Tea Gardens Hotel, Ben Hanson, who is committed to keeping local business turning over until the pubs are cleared to reopen.

Pubs and registered clubs remain closed and restricted to takeaway trading only.

The NSW government will be monitoring options for easing social restrictions during May.

By Sandra MURRAY