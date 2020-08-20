Music on The Coffs Coast, Simon & Angus play a variety of cover songs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCAL Mid North Coast band Simon & Angus play a variety of cover songs as well as some great original music.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The band draws inspiration from a variety of artists including Chet Faker, Jimi Hendrix, Angus and Julia Stone and Bob Dylan.

Simon & Angus are very versatile and able to cater for small events to even large functions, supplying their own high quality PA and sound equipment.

They are suitable for performances at Bars, Cafes, Functions, Restaurants and Weddings and more.

Simon & Angus have previously performed at many venues around the Coffs Coast.

They have played at numerous local community fundraising events as well as playing live on Star FM.

Simon & Angus will be playing at The Ocean View Hotel Urunga on Sunday the 23rd August at 2pm on the deck and The Hoey Moey on Friday the 25th September at 6.30pm.

For more information or bookings contact Simon & Angus on Facebook or Simon Smith on 0414656072 or sypink2@yahoo.com or Angus Field on 0478066107 or angus.r.j_field@hotmail.com.

By Natalie Gill