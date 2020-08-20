Music with Katie Brooke on the Coffs Coast at The Hoey Moey

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COUNTRY music artist Katie Brooke recently completed recording her debut EP, with the release of her single ‘This Road is Mine’ due in the coming weeks.



Katie has been performing as a professional country music artist for over eight years now, bringing fresh contemporary country and pop music to her audiences through NSW and South QLD.

Katie always brings an upbeat vibe to each performance, engaging everyone with her outstandingly versatile vocals and pure love for performing.

Katie told News Of The Area that she is looking forward to touring the region with new original music as well as covering all the favourites.

Don’t miss Katie at The Hoey Moey this Sunday the 23rd August from 1pm to 4.30pm, if you miss this weekend she will be back to perform on Sunday the 27th September.

By Natalie GILL