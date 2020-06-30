Myall Coast Radio awarded $6,250 of seed funding from MidCoast Council

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIDCOAST Council has unanimously agreed on funding areas for their annual Community Donations Program, which helps to support community organisations and not-for-profits across the region.



The Myall Coast’s very own Myall Coast Radio has been awarded $6,250 of seed funding to finalise the set-up of the station before they officially start broadcasting this spring.

Chris Lock, president at Myall Coast Radio, said, “We’re thrilled to have received this grant from the MidCoast Council to help fund our community radio station which will broadcast to the Hawks Nest, Tea Gardens, Pindimar and North Arm Cove areas.

“We’re looking forward to officially launching this year and offering the community, visitors and holiday makers broadcasts that will focus on local activities, issues and interests, plus important community messaging.

“We will also need to establish and train a team of 30 plus volunteers to manage the radio station, so funding like this is really crucial to our success.”

The more than $17,000 of funding will be divided amongst nine local community groups and organisations through the MidCoast Council region.

Other recipients include Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group, Gloucester U3A, Taree Torpedoes Swim Club and Forster Neighbourhood Centre, who will each receive $2,000, in addition to other successful applicants who will use the funds to establish a community garden, replace a marquee, provide a street library, replace chairs in a senior citizen’s centre, provide tennis coaching, and more.

Council’s Community Strengthening Coordinator, Lyndie Hepple said she is pleased with the variety of projects this round of funding is able to support.

“This funding is about supporting our network of not-for-profit organisations and the many volunteers across the region who give their time to help others and deliver valuable services to the wider community, in so many different ways,” said Lyndie.

“It’s great to see the funds spread across the MidCoast and the breadth of projects it will go to.”

By Ashley CHRYSLER