Myall Coast Vets weekly results

Myall Coast Vets
Stroke. February 27, 2020
Monthly Medal.
A Grade.
1. Ross Clissold 71
2. Tony McClure 72 c/b
3. Colin Bagnall 72 c/b
4. Fred Bennett 72 c/b
5. John McDonald 72
B Grade.
1. Robert A Ziehlke 69 c/b
2. Ken Hill 69
3. Darrell Scott 70c/b
4. Paul Asquith 70 c/b
5. Les Davies 70
C Grade.
1. Phillip Hayward 73
2. David Candy 74
3. Alan Murdoch 76
4. Keith Beards 77 c/b
5. Michael Ritchie 77
NTP.
10th A. Tony McClure B. Colin Fossey C. John Warne
16th A. Brian Calverley B. Dick Gibson
Balls To. A.78 B. 76 c/b C. 83
By Tony SMITH