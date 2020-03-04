Myall Coast Vets weekly results

A Grade winner Ross Clissold.

 

Myall Coast Vets

Stroke. February 27, 2020

Monthly Medal.

A Grade.

1. Ross Clissold 71
2. Tony McClure 72 c/b
3. Colin Bagnall 72 c/b
4. Fred Bennett 72 c/b
5. John McDonald 72

B Grade.

1. Robert A Ziehlke 69 c/b
2. Ken Hill 69
3. Darrell Scott 70c/b
4. Paul Asquith 70 c/b
5. Les Davies 70

C Grade.

1. Phillip Hayward 73
2. David Candy 74
3. Alan Murdoch 76
4. Keith Beards 77 c/b
5. Michael Ritchie 77

NTP.

10th A. Tony McClure B. Colin Fossey C. John Warne

16th A. Brian Calverley B. Dick Gibson

Balls To. A.78 B. 76 c/b C. 83

 

By Tony SMITH

 

B Grade winner Bob Ziehlke.

 

C Grade winner Phil Hayward.

