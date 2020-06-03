Myall Coast Vets weekly results

Myall Coast Vets
28/05/2020 Stableford.
A Grade
1. Patrick Garland 41
2. Robert Dorman 37
3. David Powell 37 c/b
4. Phil Jones 36 c/b
5. David Brailey 36
B Grade
1. Peter Buttrey 38
2. Bill Vandenberg 37
3. PHILIP Collins 36 c/b
4. Larry Campton 36
5. Robert A Ziehlke 35 c/b
C Grade
1. Laurie Collison 36
2. Keith Beards 34 c/b
3. Alan Greenhalgh 34
4. John McKenzie 33 c/b
5. Roger Chivers 33 c/b
Balls to A 30 B 29 c/b C 23
By Tony SMITH