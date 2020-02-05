MYALL COAST’S LITTLE ATHLETES BACK ON TRACK WITH NEW EQUIPMENT

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Myall Coast’s little athletes will start the new year with brand new equipment thanks to a $1700 grant from the Coles Little Athletics Community Fund.

The Myall Coast Little Athletics Centre is one of 316 centres across Australia to share in over $1.1 million in

sports equipment grants from funds raised through the sale of Coles’ Community Chiller Bags.

Centre secretary Melisa Brown said the equipment has made a big difference to the centre as their athletes

prepare for upcoming Regional and State Championships.

“The new equipment has helped us cater for athletes with special needs, support accuracy of recording and improve the safety of our athletes and volunteers. The starting equipment particularly benefitted our athletes looking to compete at major competitions as it allows them to get used to the sound of an electronic starting

system,” she said.

Coles State General Manager Ivan Slunjski said Coles was delighted to provide grants to help the Little Athletics centres in locations such as Hawks Nest.

“Thanks to our customers who have bought our range of chiller bags at Coles stores, we have provided nearly

$25,000 in sports equipment grants to Little Athletics centres in the Port Hunter region.”

“The Myall Coast Little Athletics Centre told us they would like to a receive grant to buy high jump and

starting equipment and we were delighted to help because we know these are an essential part of Little

Athletics to support young budding athletes and parent volunteers,” he said.

Funds for the grants are raised through the sale of specially-marked chiller bags designed by nine-year-old

Lachie Macdonald from Victoria and 12-year-old Charlie De Bruyn from Western Australia. For every bag

sold, 25 cents is directed to the Coles Little Athletics Community Fund to provide sport equipment grants.

In addition to the chiller bags, Coles sells Community Bags which help to raise funds for SecondBite, Guide Dogs Australia and Clean Up Australia. All Community Bags were designed by school children as part of a

bag design competition.