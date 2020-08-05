Myall Lakes Matters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PERFECT sunny winter days followed the recent rounds of East Coast Low storms.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The buffer of sand quickly scraped into place by the bulldozer between storms helped prevent further dangerous erosion.

Plans are now being fast tracked by Council to renourish Jimmys Beach by opening the Sand Transfer Station earlier than planned, possibly from mid-August.

Along beachside Boulevard road, new hay bales are in place with more on the way to catch windblown sand and keep the road clear.

The old bales are being used as garden mulch around Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest.

The dredging campaign, now over 50 days in, continues to cut through the Myall River Eastern Channel to create a channel safe for boating.

It is also sand stockpiling for longer term beach renourishment.

Looking further ahead, the idea of restoring Myall Point (once south from Corrie Island) is swirling back into play, another possible stabilisation option since slipping underwater during the massive storm of Easter 1927.

The same storms saw a highly active Stroud SES Unit providing on-the-ground assistance to impacted residents, sharing updates about local road closures (including the Myall Way) due to flash flooding, and issuing timely warnings about hazardous surf conditions.

The Stroud SES Unit serves Tea Gardens, Bulahdelah, North Arm Cove, Stroud, and the surrounding areas.

It is part of the Hunter Northern Zone and a volunteer emergency and rescue service dedicated to assisting the community.

During last week’s storm the Zone received over 500 calls for assistance.

Residents can call the SES on 132 500 for emergency assistance 24 hours every day, as well as checking their social media sites.

While in Stroud, the much missed Central Hotel Courtesy bus is back up and running and locals can call to book for a safe evening out.

Along the waterways, some significant improvements are in the pipeline.

The Progress Association has won Federal funding to repair erosion damage along the Anzac Park Foreshore.

The proactive Myall River Action Group (MRAG) has won a grant of $330,000 to upgrade the Tea Gardens boat ramp.

The MRAG is continuing to lobby for upgrades to Moira Pd. and Ogden St. boat ramps.

More improvements and details are being released this month.

Back on the COVID front, on 2 August, Hunter New England Health issued a public health alert urging anyone who visited the following venues to strictly isolate at home for 14 days from the dates below and be on the lookout for symptoms:

– Toronto Court House on 27 July between 7am and 2pm

– Hotel Jesmond on 29 July between 7.30pm and 9.30pm

– Wallsend Diggers on 30 July between 7.30pm and 9.30pm

In NSW, as at 2 August, 103 people are being treated with 12 new cases recorded.

Melbourne’s State of Disaster declaration with Stage 4 Restrictions and night curfews (8pm-5am) in place until 13 September is a reminder for our community to keep staying safe – including wearing masks shopping and while on public transport.

By Sandra MURRAY