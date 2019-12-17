Myall View Club Christmas Cheer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CHRISTMAS cheer in the Dolphin Room at the Tea Gardens Hotel Friday 13 December for The Myall River View Clubs last meeting of the year, the next meeting 14 February 2020 will be their AGM.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

Hand written letters were read to the members from those children that are supported and sponsored by the group, each with an update of their personal progress and gratitude.

Certificates of Appreciation were awarded to Ben and Emily Hanson owners of The Tea Gardens Hotel for their support of The Myall River View Club and Michael Wright from News Of The Area with thanks for service and support.

President Cheryl Milburn said, “The News Of The Area has always been available and helpful to our group and I feel the paper has great coverage for us in this area, when I sent a photo a little late for publication I received a return email from Michael explaining that he would do his best to print and was happily surprised to see the picture appear in the very next edition.”

Michael Wright said, “I love putting the papers together in the background and seeing all the great work the VIEW Club does; as well as all the Community Groups for that matter.”

Reporter Sandra Clark accepted the Certificate of Appreciation on behalf of Michael and all the News Of The Area staff.

Myall River VIEW Club was formed in 1997.

Currently the Club sponsors four Smith Family Learning for Life students and is actively involved in fundraising activities to raise donations for The Smith Family programs.

Meeting Day on the 2nd Friday of the month 11 am for 11.30 am start, Tea Gardens Hotel. Call Cheryl 02 4997 2442.

The View Club is always open to new members so please get in touch today.

By Sandra CLARK