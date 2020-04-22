Nelson Bay Golf Club Reopens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHILE some businesses have a while to wait before they reopen Nelson Bay Golf Club has re-opened its Golf Course to members.



The course will give members plenty of challenges with 27 holes to master.

The club will be operating under Government guidelines, to provide a space for members to enjoy outdoor activity, fresh air and the beautiful natural bush surrounds, the perfect place for self-isolation.

Playing a round for members is now a legitimate escape from self-isolation for new golfers or those returning to Golf, Nelson Bay Golf Club provides the perfect environment and a range of different Golf Memberships.

Peter Power, Club President told News Of The Area, ”We are focused on providing a place for our Golfing members to enjoy outdoor activity whilst strictly adhering to all the government guidelines.

“We have adapted our rules to meet these guidelines while continuing to offer Golf to Port Stephens.”

The Bluewater Grill has also reopened to provide takeaway meals from 11am each day.

If staying in has been getting on your nerves, taking to the golf course could be the perfect remedy for getting out in the fresh air and getting some good exercise.

While we all have a bit more time on our hands learning golf could be the best thing that you do while Australians isolate and keep each other safe.

Nelson Bay Golf Club has 175 acres of challenging tree lined fairways.

Nelson Bay Golf Club joins Horizons Golf Resort and Hawks Nest Golf Club in offering golf adapted to meet social distancing guidelines.

By Marian SAMPSON