Nelson Bay Gropers’ Women Shine For Hunter Against The Central Coast

WOMEN’S Rugby on the Peninsula is going from strength to strength with three of the Nelson Bay Rugby Sevens squad lining up last Saturday, 29 February for the Hunter against the Central Coast.



Zali McDowell, Emily Freeman and Kate Holland all earned jerseys for the Hunter after impressive outings in the NHRU Summer Sevens Competition for the Gropers.

The Hunter team proved too strong in their clash against the Central Coast taking the game 24 to 19 in what was a curtain raiser to the Hunter Wildfires versus the Western Force.

Emily Freeman scored two sizzling tries for the Hunter whilst Kate and Zali were relentless in attack setting a solid platform for the flashy backs to cross the line multiple times.

Joel O’Loughlin from the Nelson Bay Gropers said that all the girls put in great performances for the Hunter that will translate well into the upcoming season.

“The girls really did Nelson Bay and themselves proud,” said Mr O’Loughlin.

“The Central Coast team came back strong after the Hunter started well and they really showed that they could dig in for a hard earned win.”

In the main match the Wildfires succumbed to the fire power of the Western Force going down 72 to 7 to the former Super Rugby franchise.

By Mitch LEES