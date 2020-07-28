Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Matches Postponed Due To COVID Cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH a confirmed case of CoronaVirus linked to the Tomaree Public School and the Nelson Bay Junior Marlins AFL Club, local junior sport has been put on the backburner for now.



The Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union Club (NBJRC) has postponed all matches for their teams in the Hunter Junior Rugby Union (HJRU) for 14 days as efforts continue to ensure that there is no community transmission of COVID-19.

In a statement President Dion Cooper said that the move was to not only ensure the safety of the rugby community, but also the wider Port Stephens and Hunter regions.

“NBJRC will postpone any participation in the HJRU competition for 14 days,” said Mr Cooper.

“Regardless of the scale of this outbreak, it’s the potential that forms the risk.

“The risk is high, a high risk that I am not willing to take or expose our players, our supporters, our volunteers, our community and the wider community, too.”

Mr Cooper emphasised that this was a temporary measure and that the Jnr Gropers would be back on the pitch after the health and safety hiatus on Saturday, 8 August.

“We are not dropping out of the HJRU Competition, we are just postponing for 14 days.

“The NBJRC have had no influence on the situation presented to us and all we can do is control our part of this weird environment we are currently living in.

“I hope we can catch up on the field shortly and get back to what we love, playing rugby.”

The move has been widely congratulated by the rugby community with opposing clubs the Wanderers and Merewether Carlton applauding the proactive approach.

Other local competitions and clubs on a COVID health and safety sabbatical include the Nelson Bay Junior and Senior Marlins AFL Club, Nelson Bay Junior Rugby League, Nelson Bay Netball Association, Nelson Bay Hockey and the Him Do Taekwondo Academy.

Check with clubs directly for restart dates and further restrictions around training and playing.

By Mitch LEES