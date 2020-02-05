Nelson Bay Rotarians Raise Over $15K for Fire Victims

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHILE we have all been concerned about the consequences of the bushfires the Rotary Club of Nelson Bay have been rolling up their sleeves and fundraising.



At times like these we truly see the truly “Australian” attitude of helping out our mates.

We gave for the Tsunami in Indonesia, and we give to our own be it fire, flood or drought.

We roll up our sleeves and we simply help out in whatever way we can.

There is no doubt that we will keep giving in numerous ways through our local service clubs, charities and through larger events like concerts.

It’s simply just part of the Australian DNA.

This was clear as Aussies from around the region and our visitors dug deep and gave generously to the Rotarians.

The Nelson Bay Rotary Club held a very successful appeal for Bushfire Victims at Salamander Bay Shopping Centre in January.

Successfully raising a total of $15,719.00 over 3 days for the victims through the Rotary Australia World Community Service.

The entire sum will be distributed through various Rotary Clubs to victims in Bushfire affected areas.

Club President Arja Levonpera told News Of The Area, “I am amazed at the support of both local residents and visitors to Port Stephens.

“I can’t complimented and thank enough, the organiser of the appeal, Rotarian Peter McBean, and the club volunteers who manned the Collection Booth,” she said.

Ms Levonpera also had a special word of thanks to the management of the Salamander Bay Shopping Centre who were quick to respond to the Club’s request to raise the funds.

Further funds for both Bushfire and Drought Victims will be raised at the Club’s Annual Charity Golf day held at Nelson Bay Golf Club on Friday February 3 April 2020.

By Marian SAMPSON