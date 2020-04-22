Nelson Bay Rugby Club Scores $200K Stronger Communities Grant

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHILE playing rugby is off the cards at club level for sometime Nelson Bay Rugby Club still has something to celebrate.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The club has secured a $200,000 grant from the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund to upgrade club facilities at Nelson Bay Rugby Club in Port Stephens.

MLC for Port Stephens Ms Cusack congratulated NBRC (Nelson Bay Rugby Club) on securing the funding which will enable the club to add an additional dressing shed for females, furthering the club’s efforts to increase female participation.

The upgrade will also include building an all-access ramp to the existing clubhouse, moving an existing storage facility and converting an unused canteen space into a dedicated Referee’s room with shower and toilet facilities.

“Nelson Bay Rugby Club is the largest junior club in the Newcastle and Hunter zone with a team in every division from Under 8s to Under 18s.

“This funding will enable the club to continue its work in diversification and inclusiveness and to help make this club, its field and the amenities, one of the best in the region for all to enjoy,” Ms Cusack said.

NBRC President Ray Milton welcomed the funding and thanked the NSW Government along with Port Stephens Council for their support.

“NBRC is the only premier sporting club in all of Port Stephens and this grant will go a long way to show how important our club is to the residents and visitors of the Tomaree Peninsula,” Mr Milton said.

The club has one senior and three junior female teams.

“Port Stephens Council is also helping out with planned upgrades to irrigation and the surface of the field.

Mayor Ryan Palmer was thrilled to hear of the successful funding application and said NBRC was a vital asset for his local community.

“I want to congratulate Nelson Bay Rugby Club on their successful grant application, and thank the NSW Government continuing to support the Port Stephens sporting community,” said the Mayor.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said $100 million was being distributed across regional NSW, with regional communities set to benefit from more than 550 new projects.

The $400 million Stronger Country Communities Fund is part of the NSW Government’s $1.7 billion Regional Growth Fund, which is being invested in local programs and infrastructure that improve the lives of people living in regional NSW.

It is hoped that the works will contribute to local employment with local businesses being contracted for the work, said Leah Anderson President of the Tomaree Business Chamber.

By Marian SAMPSON