New business brewing for Woolgoolga’s industrial area

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN ARTISAN microbrewery called Black Apple Brewing Company is proposed to be developed in Woolgoolga’s industrial area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The proposed brewery plans to produce small batch craft (Artisan) beer, and will include a public bar and a retail area for tastings and sales for visitors, as well as a brewhouse system, offices, and package and keg cool room storage.

Brewery tours are planned to be undertaken, and light cafe style food is proposed to be available for patrons.

Car parking for fifteen vehicles will also be made available at the site.

The business plans to operate seven days a week for brewing, canning, kegging and packing.

Operating hours are proposed as 9am to 5pm Monday and Tuesday, 9am to 9pm Wednesday, 10am to 12am Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 10am to 10pm on a Sunday.

The microbrewery envisages employing between two and five staff members during the business’s start-up and establishment phase, and employing ten staff members through the operation of the business.

The site is located in Willis Road, Woolgoolga, and is currently an empty industrial shed which was most recently leased by a motorcycle business and Woolgoolga Auto Electrical, which has relocated to Hawke Drive, Woolgoolga.

A development application for the proposed new business was lodged with Coffs Harbour City Council earlier this month.

The development application can be viewed and submissions made until 30 August on Council’s website at www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au.

By Emma DARBIN