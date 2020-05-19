New Commander at the Helm of Marine Rescue based at Lemon Tree Passage

0 SHARES Share Tweet

STEVE Vautier is the newly elected Unit Commander of Marine Rescue based at Lemon Tree Passage.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Mr Vautier has been a member of the volunteer organization since 2009. Hhe officially takes over his executive role on the 9 June.

Former commander Richard Osborne OAM will fill the role as Deputy.

The recent lockdown saw the Base Station radio facility unmanned although rescue teams were on-call for emergencies.

With the easing of restrictions, three person crews are now able to put to sea as far as 15 nautical miles from shore.

The radio station is once again back to a normal roster and is attended from 6am to 6pm seven days per week.

A $37.8 million cash injection by the Government saw 38 new rescue vessels provided for the volunteer service.

A stipulation of the grant insisted that new boats be constructed in NSW. This created jobs in regional coastal areas.

Lemon Tree Passage flotilla was a recent recipient of one such craft and the crews have been fully re-trained to operational standards.

Construction of a waterfront facility in Henderson Park is still on the backburner and details will be worked out between Port Stephens Council and Marine Rescue.