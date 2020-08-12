New Equipment For Jump Club Thanks To Funding Grant

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Coast Jump Club will be able to purchase some much needed showjumping equipment.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Based at the Coffs Harbour Showground, the club will put to good use a $5000 State Government grant.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh was at the venue on Saturday and saw first hand how the money from the Local Sport Grant Program will be spent.

“The club will be able to buy show jumping poles, show jumping wings, cups and electronic timing equipment to provide safe and adequate facilities for local equestrian riders,” Mr Singh said.

“The club needs equipment to provide riders with opportunities to participate and enjoy their sport.

“This project aims to increase the number of riders who can participate in show jumping and to help riders improve.

“In fact, the club hopes to increase its membership, participation and competition numbers,” said Mr Singh.