New newspaper launches for Coffs region, Coffs Coast News of The Area

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WELCOME to the history-making first copy of your local, independent, weekly, Coffs Coast newspaper.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The paper is free for the community to collect.

We look forward to being a part of your life and your connection to the Coffs Coast, from Woolgoolga in the North, Urunga in the South and west to Bellingen.

What a special place we live in, Gumbaynggirr country, where the mountains meet the sea.

We foremost pay our utmost respect to the traditional custodians, the Gumbaynggirr nation, especially to the elders, past, present and emerging and extend this respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

Who are we?

The paper has a long line-up of local talented people.

Our team of reporters all live in the area. They are a fresh, bold and strong team with plenty of experience, working for such titles as The Advocate, The Bellingen Independent News, The Jakarta Post, Great Lakes Advocate, The Geraldton Guardian and ABC Backroads.

Some of our reporters don’t come from a journalist background, but are passionate writers and even more passionate about the community they live in.

Our Advertising representative is also a well known local; Gaye Tucker, formerly at the Advocate, is excited and pleased to be able to continue looking after her customers and the local businesses in the area.

Your ‘News Of The Area’ team doesn’t stop there. Sandy Beach resident Margie Hughes previously was looking after the delivery of the Advocate, and now she is responsible for ensuring your local paper is stocked in news stands and outlets all over the region; on Friday mornings.

The paper is independently owned and its Publisher, Mr Michael Wright said the local response has been extraordinary.

“With the closure of regional papers and more recently the loss of many national magazines, the emergence and support of independent media is extremely encouraging.”

“We have had an amazing, welcoming response already and can’t wait to be a ‘voice’ for the surrounding area and communities,” he said.

Mr Wright said, “It’s too early to be closing newspapers. In fact some may never close if they are set up right, for the community they serve.”

“It’s critical to be online. We are strong and competent in that space too. But it’s also very important for communities to have a printed newspaper. Almost like a ‘new letter’ for the area,” he said.

The new newspaper is set to be your voice. It will contain local ‘gutsy’ news, but it will also be focused on telling some of the good news stories that seem to never make the headlines.

So, grab yourself a spot in the sun, see what’s new, what’s on, local faces and happenings.

And make sure you check out the list of distribution points to pick up your next copy.

That’s it from us. Everything from now will be about you.

By Sandra MOON