New public toilets for Longworth Park, Karuah plus other Port Stephen upgrades

IN May the Federal Government announced key community infrastructure across the Port Stephens Council area would be supported as part of a $1.8 billion boost from the Federal Coalition Government.



Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said I’m pleased to announce the local projects to be funded in Port Stephens which include new public toilets for Longworth Park, Karuah.

Council will soon commence planning and design works for the space, the new amenities will continue the upgrades to Longworth Park which have included upgrades to the playground, BBQ and picnic facilities.

“Karuah is a great village and the new toilets will be a great asset for both the local community and visitors,” Dr Gillespie said.

Mayor Ryan Palmer said there has been strong community support for Longworth Park and the upgrades that have taken place along the Karuah River front.

“Karuah is a great place to live, and also a wonderful stop-over for travellers, the upgrades to Longworth Park will make a real difference in attracting motorists to pull off the highway and spend some time and money in Karuah,” Cr Palmer said.

Dr Gillespie said accelerating local infrastructure projects across Port Stephens was important for supporting jobs and the local economy as we rebuild the economy post coronavirus.

Port Stephens Council received $780,000 as part of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Initiative, other projects to be allocated funding include;

● $300,000 School Drive, Tomago – Road rehabilitation

● $180,000 Shoal Bay Foreshore Redevelopment – pathway, public amenities, park furniture, landscaping

● $150,000 Mallabula Sports Complex Playground Upgrade – replacement of existing playground asset

“Not only will this package support jobs, construction businesses and the economy across Port Stephens, it will improve our local roads and provide for new and upgraded amenities to help communities stay connected,” Dr Gillespie concluded