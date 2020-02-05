New regional seniors travel card available for local residents
From 29 January 2020 a new regional seniors travel card is available to help seniors with the cost of
travel. The $250 prepaid card can be used to pay for pre-booked NSW Trainlink Regional trains and
coaches, fuel and taxis from specific retailers. The aim is to help seniors to stay in touch with their
friends and families. It will also assist with travelling to local services such as health or social
activities.
To be eligible for the card, applicants must hold a valid Pensioner Concession Card or
Commonwealth Seniors Health Card. Applications are now open and cards will be distributed from
mid-February 2020. To apply go to https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/regionalseniorstravel.
By Sandra MURRAY