New regional seniors travel card available for local residents



From 29 January 2020 a new regional seniors travel card is available to help seniors with the cost of

travel. The $250 prepaid card can be used to pay for pre-booked NSW Trainlink Regional trains and

coaches, fuel and taxis from specific retailers. The aim is to help seniors to stay in touch with their

friends and families. It will also assist with travelling to local services such as health or social

activities.

To be eligible for the card, applicants must hold a valid Pensioner Concession Card or

Commonwealth Seniors Health Card. Applications are now open and cards will be distributed from

mid-February 2020. To apply go to https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/regionalseniorstravel.

By Sandra MURRAY