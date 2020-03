0 SHARES Share Tweet

NOEL Quince, Deputy Captain of Pindimar/Tea Gardens Rural Fire Brigade was on hand at Palm Lake Resort on Friday 28 February to present ‘Certificates of Appreciation’ to Wendy Thompson, Treasurer of Palm Lake Social Committee and also to Graham Reynolds, President of the Raffle Group, for their recent donations to the Brigade.

Noel also had a display of some of the equipment that the Brigade has purchased with funds received from the Tea Gardens / Hawks Nest Community.