NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) update on Parks

In response to tighter Australian and NSW Government health directives on social distancing and non-essential travel to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is putting in place important measures for the health and safety of our staff, visitors and the wider community that we need to let you know about.



This is a rapidly changing situation, so please check our COVID-19 update page regularly for updates and answers to frequently asked questions.

CLOSURES

From 26 March 2020 until further notice, the following are closed in NSW national parks:

● All camping and campgrounds, in line with the Government Public Health Order. Cabins within campgrounds are also closed. NPWS will be contacting visitors with bookings affected by closures and issuing refunds.

● Most visitor centres, cafes and high visitation areas. For more information on impacted areas please visit our COVID-19 update page and the NPWS Alerts page.

CANCELLATIONS

● All NPWS staff and volunteer-led tours and events in NSW national parks have been cancelled with full refunds.

REMAINING OPEN

National parks and reserves are special environmental, cultural and recreational places for the people of NSW, and those that did not suffer damage from the recent bushfires or floods will remain open. The following are open in NSW national parks:

● All roads through national parks remain open.

● Most walking tracks and trails remain open for exercise and visitors should observe social distancing with others. However, in line with the Australian and NSW Government health directives, visitors are encouraged to limit their visits to open natural areas near their homes.

● Cottages and other accommodation that can be operated within restrictions established by the Australian and NSW Government will remain open. Visitors with a booking who need to cancel can contact NPWS for a refund.