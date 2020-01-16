0 SHARES Share Tweet

Olga Leary Fire Victims Art Exhibition.



Olga is a local artist who has been painting for 20 years experimenting in all types of styles and mediums.

She has exhibited widely in NSW and has been commissioned by many.

Olga has generously donated 100 professionally finished & framed original works of art on varying subjects.

These are truly inspiring.

Visit the family friendly Tea Gardens Hotel in the newly renovated Dolphin room to view Olga’s art exhibition on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 January from 10am to 8pm.

Olga told News Of The Area, “ I really feel for those victims of these horrible bushfires and wanted to help.”

Importantly works sold during this Exhibition will help those affected by the recent bushfires with all monies raised going directly to the victims.

By Sandra CLARK