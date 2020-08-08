Olympic Dream For Local Rugby Sevens Star Lachie Miller Put On Hold

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IF it wasn’t for COVID-19, Coffs Coast rugby player Lachie Miller would be preparing to be part of the Olympic closing ceremony this weekend.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

A key member of Australia’s Rugby Sevens team, the 26 year-old admits that he’d love nothing more right now than to be in Tokyo having just played on the world’s biggest sporting stage.

“It’s a bit disappointing to think that we would be there right now,” Miller said.

“But it’s also not the end of the world. So long as we’re staying safe.”

The Australian team was rated as a strong medal chance as well.

Over the past four tournaments, the Aussies have finished in the top four three times.

Now Miller admits he’s got “no real idea” of when the team will be playing again.

“I’m pretty confident we won’t be playing in Dubai or Cape Town which we were supposed to be doing at the end of the year,” he said.

“It will probably be a different format now with five or six tournaments next year leading up to the Olympics. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”

Miller’s background included being a very talented rugby league junior with the Coffs Harbour Comets before playing first grade with the rival Sawtell Panthers.

A chance of being part of the Sevens program saw Miller play for a period in the local MNC Rugby competition with the SCU Marlins.

His grand final winning penalty goal three years ago is a part of local rugby folklore.

Now Miller is keeping fit training with national squad members as well as plying his trade in the 15-man game playing at fullback for Randwick in the Shute Shield.

“I was going to come home but the Shute Shield started,” he said.

“I haven’t been home in a little while to see Mum and Dad. When we get a bye I’ll probably come home then if it’s allowed.”

By Brad GREENSHIELDS