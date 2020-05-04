Online talks for Authors online

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIDCOAST Council Libraries staff are continuing to work behind the scenes and adapting their services to adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions.



Following the success of their first live-stream author event recently, the team are now bringing three more author events online for those who are isolating at home.

“We received a fantastic response to our first live-stream author event with Sandie Docker and we’re pleased to be able to bring more great authors to audiences at home throughout May,” said Chris Jones, Manager of MidCoast Council Libraries.

The first of May’s online events will be on Thursday 7 May from 5.30pm with Adam Courtenay, followed by Marcus Riley on Monday 11 May at 3pm and Kirsty Manning on Wednesday 13 May at 6pm.

“We’re delighted to have these authors on board, each with very different styles of writing and subject matter in their books,” Chris added.

Adam Courtenay, son of acclaimed storyteller, Bryce Courtenay, will host a Zoom talk about his latest release, ‘The Ghost and the Bounty Hunter’, a fascinating and poignant true story about Australia’s colonial history.

Marcus Riley is largely considered to be Australia’s leading international advocate on ageing and he will host a live-stream on YouTube about his new book ‘Booming’. Marcus’ work has been described as “a life-changing philosophy for ageing well that will inspire readers to fulfil their potential to live well, at a time when it matters most”.

Then Kirsty Manning will host a Zoom chat about her latest release ‘Lost Jewels’, a thrilling modern-day treasure hunt that’s brimming with family secrets.

“These virtual events give our community the opportunity to connect with their favourite authors from the comfort of their own home, and we look forward to connecting online,” said Chris.

“It’s also a great opportunity to #ShopLocal by pre-purchasing one of these books from our fantastic local book shops, The Sitting Wombat at Forster and The Gloucester Bookshop.”

If you’re planning on taking part in the live-stream author events, it’s free but bookings are essential and can be made at www.midcoastlibraries.com.au/events.