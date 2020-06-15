Owner of Coaching BodyMind shares simple tips for staying healthy and active at home

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THERE is no denying that the last few months have been unprecedented and challenging times which have called for personal reflection on what is most important to us.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

For the co-owner of Coaching BodyMind in Tea Gardens, Paris Battle, that has meant placing more weight on mental and physical wellbeing.

“Contrary to common belief, you don’t need a gym membership or expensive equipment and clothing to stay healthy and active.

“It all comes down to frequent movement and proper nutrition.

“Our bodies need both of these in order to thrive which can be especially hard if you find yourself housebound.”

Ms Battle suggested using ad or half-time breaks while watching television to do some light exercises, such as squats, lunges, push ups or simple stretches.

“There are also a lot of free classes and tutorials available online which are great sources for those not wanting to spend a lot of money on fitness advice and guidance,” Ms Battle continued.

Ms Battle shared that perhaps the simplest trick to sustaining these healthy habits long-term is to allocate time to short active breaks during the day.

“If you’re working from home or have been sitting for long periods, just get up and do some tasks such as gardening, walking your dog, or even laundry.

“We really want to reduce sedentary behaviour as much as possible as it can be quite harmful.

“If you can commit to these regular movements, you may find that your mood has improved, you have more energy and overall health is better.”

Ms Battle also suggested that relaxing at home through meditation, yoga or stretching, and remaining mentally healthy is equally important to physical wellbeing.

“These more calming practises can help to boost mental stimulation and clear negative thoughts, among many other benefits.

“It’s important to remain positive and committed in order to stay on the path to a healthier and happier lifestyle.”

By Ashley CHRYSLER