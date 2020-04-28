0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Residents of Palm Lake Resort Over 55’s Resort in Tea Gardens celebrated 2020 ANZAC Day in a fashion that would have made our Diggers proud.



Each grove within the complex had their own celebration while observing social distancing.

There are around 500 residents in the complex.

Residents were up for the 6.00 a.m. Service where rum was served.

Many homes were decorated with flags – both Australian & New Zealand.

Rendition of Advance Australia Fair and God Defend NZ were sung with gusto, but no repeat versions were requested. It was certainly an ANZAC Day to be remembered, amongst friends, for many years to come.

By Rod LARKIN