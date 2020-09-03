Park Beach Bowls Club assists Men’s Shed to upgrade equipment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARK Beach Bowls Club (PBBC) have presented the Coffs Harbour Men’s Shed with a grant of $2,500 which will enable the group to upgrade some aging equipment.



The money, provided through the NSW Clubs Grant scheme, will be used to purchase a new nine-inch planer jointer machine to replace the currently unsafe six-inch machine that has been in service for many years.

PBBC have a long history of supporting local community groups, supporting the Men’s Shed through grants and the purchase of hand-crafted furniture used in the Clubs reception area.

PBBC CEO Thane Duncan presented the cheque to the Men’s Shed on Thursday 27 August and said, “Park Beach Bowls Club is proud to support the ongoing work of the Men’s Shed in providing a safe and supportive environment for local men.”

Men’s Shed President Tom Skinner told News Of The Area, “We have over 160 members, and we are very focused on the mental health of our membership.

“Isolation and loneliness were big issues for men long before the current pandemic and we provide a safe, friendly and inclusive environment where men are able to gather and work on meaningful projects at their own pace, in their own time and in the company of other men.”

The Men’s Shed is now open with strict COVID Safe procedures in place after having to close from May until mid-July, hours are 8am to 2pm Monday to Friday with a limit of ten in the shed at the same time.

By David TUNE