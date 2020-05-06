Photography goes viral at Bulahdelah with online competitions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BULAHDELAH residents are participating in online photo competitions, capturing stunning local images and posting them for group judgement, or “Likes”, to win.



This week’s winning image is of Legge’s Camp taken by Robyn Richards.

The site of this spectacular reflection shot is named after Harry Walter Legge, who in the early 1900s legged it 170km along the coast line, starting from Tuggerah to finally stop and camp in this very spot.

Harry fell in love with the area’s beauty and later sailed back in his open boat called Odin and set up camp.

His family later settled at Bombah Point and their descendants remain in the area today.

Harry’s wife, Emily, described the spot as a “lovely position with water on three sides of the Point”, reflected in Robyn’s winning photo.

The competitions are organised by Dee Lovelite through the online Bulahdelah Notice Board on Facebook which has 1,596 members to date.

By Sandra MURRAY