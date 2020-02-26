Pigs will fly – successful fundraiser for SLSC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SATURDAY pig racing was a great success at the Tea Gardens Country Club on 22 February.



A family fun day saw a great turnout with lots of locals showing up to bet on one of eight pigs racing safely through a fun obstacle course.

The cute little pigs were all flying, with six races on the cards all to raise funds for the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Surf Life Saving Club (TGHN SLSC).

Punters had the option of buying a pig at the pre-race auctions, or winning one from a raffle round, to cheer them through the hay bales to the finish line at the food bowl.

Raffle sales were strong, sold by blue uniformed SLSC members including Nicola Young, Piper and Zahli.

The uniforms feature a beautiful Hawks Nest beach landscape provided by local photographer, Louise Richards.

The TGHN SLSC has a big year ahead with expanding members and building improvements to the local landmark club house.

“Watch this space”, declared the President, Nicola Young. “We have new members and we are committed to saving lives, creating great Australians and building our local community.”

Renovations to the clubhouse start at the end of March with all-ability access included.

The Nippers coordinator, Amanda Osmond, stated, “We have around 80 nippers this year. These great kids, supported by their families, are our future life savers.”

Young Life Saver of the Year, Cooper Higgins, agreed, stating, “I have been a nipper since I was five and I enjoy being part of the club and being at the beach with my mates.”

The day was also strongly sponsored by local businesses.

The season will culminate with a presentation night on 29 March 2020.

For further information about TGHN SLSC contact president.TGHNSLSC@gmail.com.

By Sandra MURRAY