Police allegedly located a commercial quantity of ‘magic mushrooms’ at Nelsons Plains

A MAN will face court after police allegedly located a commercial quantity of ‘magic mushrooms’ during a vehicle stop in the Hunter last month.



About 10.25pm on Friday 1 May 2020, officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were travelling along Raymond Terrace Road, Nelson Plains, when they noticed a grey Holden Cruze parked on the side of the road in darkness.

Officers stopped and spoke with the driver – a 19-year-old man – before conducting a search of the vehicle.

Police located and seized more than 120g of psilocybin, commonly known as ‘magic mushrooms’, as well as a small amount of cannabis, drug paraphernalia and cash.

He was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged with supplying a prohibited drug larger than commercial quantity, possessing a prohibited drug and dealing with proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail to face Newcastle Local Court on Saturday 2 May, where he was granted conditional bail to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court this week (Monday 29 June 2020).