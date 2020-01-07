Police still looking for Axe Wielding Robber after Foodworks at Lakeside Raymond Terrace was targeted

0 SHARES Share Tweet

POLICE are appealing for information following the armed robbery of Foodworks at Lakeside last week.



About 12pm on Wednesday 1 January 2020, a man entered the grocery store on Benjamin Lee Drive and approached the counter.

The man, armed with a small axe, instructed a female attendant to open the cash register, and she complied.

The man stole cash before fleeing on foot across Benjamin Lee Drive in a south westerly direction.

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were called and established a crime scene.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged between 16 and 20 years old and 170 to 175cm tall.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie pulled over his head, black track pants, black slip on canvas shoes, yellow gloves and had his face covered. He was carrying a small black backpack.

Anyone with information about this man or this incident are urged to contact Raymond Terrace Police Station on 02 4983 7599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.