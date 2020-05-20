Port Stephens Birthdays Celebrations go on in trying times

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BIRTHDAYS in these testing times are being celebrated differently for most and when you add into the equation a milestone birthday, such as a 50th, requires some careful planning.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

This was true for Jodie Gill, whose husband, Adam, celebrated his 50th birthday on 11 May.

Birthdays have always been important in the Gill family and they were determined not to let COVID-19 restrictions stop them from celebrating the special day.

Jodie organised a secret drive-by from family and friends to parade past their Medowie house at a given time where Adam was set-up in his driveway complete with his custom “I am the Birthday Boy” shirt.

She also offered a $50.00 prize for the best parade entrant and the results were truly memorable for the entire family.

Adam was treated to Cars, motorcycles and bikes with plenty of balloons, banners, wigs, masks and costumes.

Special mention must go to the “Just Married” van dragging cans, a duck on a mini bicycle and Adam’s surfing mates dressed in bikinis posing through sunroofs.

On the second lap of the cul-de-sac, Adam, with the help of his children Hayley, Jonathan and Ethan, handed out boxes of cupcakes and pizza to paraders.

Everyone was instructed to remain in their vehicle and maintain 1.5 metre’s social distancing.

In total 22 cars paraded past the birthday boy’s house, ranging from his 96 year old great-grandmother to his 1 year old niece.

Adam told News Of The Area, “It was amazing and well done, everyone loved it”.

Jodie thinks this birthday celebration in COVID-19 conditions will prove more memorable than if it were at any other time.

And for those wondering, the winner was the duck onesie on a bike which was awarded by Adam “for originality and creativity”.

By Julie MCKIMM