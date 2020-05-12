Port Stephens Community Arts Centre Members Pottery At Home

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCKDOWN isn’t bothering the Potters from the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre, as the Pottery Group members have been working with clay at home.



Those who have pottery wheels are experimenting with different styles and busy throwing pots, while other members are having lots of fun hand building and making some amazing things.

Many members have been watching YouTube videos, on different pottery methods making good use of bonus time for acquiring new skills during lockdown.

“Our member Dave Briskham has created a number of informative pottery videos on YouTube especially for beginners on the pottery wheel.”

Meryl invites you to check them out, by just typing in Dave Briskham in the search area on Youtube.

Dave would appreciate it if you would “like” and subscribe to his videos.

Lockdown has motivated Dave.

He has designed and built a kiln and can now fire some of the pots he has created, at home.

He uses an adaptation of the Japanese Raku firing technique and produces bowls and vases with unique textures and vibrant colours in the glaze.

“Our potters and other members are very thankful that they enjoy a craft hobby, as there is not time to be bored when there is so much that can be created,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON