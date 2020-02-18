Port Stephens Community Arts Centre’s Mouthwateringly Good Art

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Port Stephens Community Arts Centre’s current feature artist is Christine Leaming.



Christine’s wall of artwork features delicious food.

Christine told News of the Area “I am interested in drawing and painting the everyday, the ordinary parts of our lives.

“Food is just that!”

This collection of work explores a variety of edibles in watercolour and pastel as still life compositions and vignettes.

Christine went on to say “It was my intention to be an artist!

As a child in the UK, Christine loved to paint; she would sit at her window ledge using the card from her mother’s nylons packaging and a student watercolour palette.

Christine went on to achieve a Diploma of Teaching in Secondary Art, followed by an Associate Diploma in Fine Art.

After a few years teaching Christine became a mother to 4, moved to Sydney and placed art to one side but continued to do craft and sewing, practicing patchwork and quilting for several years.

Drawing and painting lured Christine back and she has attended various workshops and lessons with a variety of tutors that have helped her explore exotic parts of Australia as well as Overseas .

Christine’s art is continually evolving via subject and material choices.

The current exhibition at the Arts Centre is “Under and Over the Sea” as well as “Australian Flora & Fauna” which will be expanded to fill the entire gallery with a celebration of our Australian birds, animals and wild flowers until 24th March.

The Gallery contains unique handmade items such as jewellery, pottery, knitted goods, cards, bonsai, fusion, patchwork, embroidery, spinning & weaving, woodwork & mosaics all items make interesting gifts.

Admission to the Gallery which is open daily from 10am-4pm is free and it can be found at Cultural Close, off Shoal Bay Road in Nelson Bay.

By Marian SAMPSON