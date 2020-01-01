Port Stephens Council Split Decision in Medowie Service Station

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE last Port Stephens Council meeting for the year saw a controversial development application approved by Councillors for a new service station and convenience store in Medowie.



The proposal at 787-795 Medowie Road saw two interested parties request time to address Council prior to the meeting, Peter Childs for the applicant, being Medowie Fuel Pty. Ltd. and local resident Greg Brennan spoke.

Greg, who lives a small distance up Medowie Road, told News Of The Area, “Whilst I am all for development which is good for the area I have my concerns, mainly in regards to traffic.”

“There will be no road upgrade required and there will be an increase of trucks stopping along Medowie Road or entering and exiting directly onto Medowie Road”.

“This will cause for dangerous situations and an increase in traffic noise”.

Peter Childs outlined the proposal to Councillors, confirming that the main reason this is a viable development is because it is on a main road, and a traffic report has been prepared and reviewed by Council to ensure its compliance.

Local resident Darren told News Of The Area, “I think development in the local area is good, however we do already have two service stations in Medowie so I’m not sure there is a current need for another one.”

Councillor Arnott and Councillor Doohan were vocal in their objection to the proposal based primarily on traffic, noise and contamination issues.

Councillor Doohan was also concerned at the lack of Community Consultation.

Major Palmer highlighted that the land is zoned for B2 use in the Strategic Plan, therefore in line with the future vision for the area.

The applicants will now be required to prepare and lodge the Construction Certificate before commencing works.

By Julie MCKIMM