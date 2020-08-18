Port Stephens FM President Paddy Twohills back in the booth and serving the community during pandemic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR Port Stephens FM President Paddy Twohills 2020 has been a roller coaster ride trying to adapt to the COVID-19 broadcasting world while continuing to serve the community.



Throw in an episode of anaphylaxis on-air and you’d think the cart might have flown right off the track!

But, for Paddy the show must always go on and with his dedicated band of volunteers they’ve worked tirelessly to keep the region’s population entertained and informed.

“2020 has been a very interesting and challenging time for us here at Port Stephens FM,” said Paddy.

“There was a time there at the start of restrictions that we thought that we wouldn’t be able to continue to broadcast, but through some perseverance it was decided that we needed to keep going for our community.

“A lot of people couldn’t get out and about town with health concerns and we needed to continue to fill the airwaves with quality music and to keep them connected.”

Even through his own health scare Paddy couldn’t be kept away from the radio booth, getting straight back to work a week after having a severe allergic reaction after some morning tea.

“I was a little worse for wear for a short period there, but thanks to Wendy Stein and the staff at the Tomaree Community Hospital it’s all systems go,” said Paddy.

“It was important to get back to it as soon as I could.

“Our motto here is ‘keeping your music alive’ and it’s been ringing true this year.”

With no clear end date to the current COVID climate Paddy and his team are ensuring that no matter what happens the rock will still be rolling out across the Port Stephens airwaves.

“We’ll still be here for our community bringing all the music they love and trying to keep them up to date with what’s happening near and far,” said Paddy.

“Keep your dials tuned to 100.9 and we’ll attempt to ensure we all get through whatever is thrown at us together.”

For more information about Port Stephens FM and how you can become involved search them on Facebook or hit https://www.psrfm.org.au/.

By Mitch LEES