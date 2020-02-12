Port Stephens Hosts Australian WAZPS Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens Sailing and Aquatic Club recently hosted the 2020 Australian WASZP Nationals.



If you saw some tiny raft darting around the Bay you were probably watching the WASZPs.

The 2020 Australian WASZP Nationals in the bag with the visiting New Zealanders giving the Aussies a thrashing as they claimed all three podium positions overall.

However, one New South Wales youngster Jack Ferguson shone in the series clinching the Australian Championship in fourth position.

The Regatta has been hailed as very successful.

Marc Ablett Global Sales/Marketing/Events manager of WASZP told News Of The Area, “It was an amazing experience taking the WASZP nationals to Port Stephens Sailing & Aquatic Club, the class mantra of only sailing in the best locations around the world was in full force here.

“Salamander Bay is certainly one of the most amazing places to host an event, the 42 sailors from all states and 3 countries enjoyed the event immensely,” he said.

The winners of the Nationals were first Seb Menzies (🇳🇿), second Sam Street (🇳🇿), Third Alex Mitchell-Barker (🇳🇿), Fourth Jack Ferguson (🇦🇺) the first placed Australian and fifth Ben Gunther (🇦🇺).

The next sailing event being held at the club is a two-day Windsurfing Demo and Slalom Event which is being held at Port Stephens Sailing and Aquatic Club on 22-23 February.

By Marian SAMPSON