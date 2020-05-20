Port Stephens Junior Surfers Rank In Inaugural Web Surfing titles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SURFING is one sport that devotees can still participate in despite COVID-19 restrictions.



However surfing competitions have changed dramatically with Surfing NSW holding their inaugural Ocean and Earth Junior Web Surfing Titles.

The Ocean and Earth NSW Junior Web Surfing Titles which were powered by Live Heats was an online surf event targeting all surfers in NSW who had existing surfing clips at a beach in NSW from 2020.

Ethan Smith of Surfing NSW told News Of The Area, “Surfing NSW has crowned the champions of the Ocean and Earth NSW Junior Web Surfing Titles with eight winners crowned across four different age divisions.

“Port Stephens junior surfer Jimmi Hill of Port Stephens took out the under 14 Boys Beach Burrito Hot and Spicy Turn of the Event.

“With Eden Hasson of Boat Harbour taking out the under 16 Boys division,” he said.

The titles allowed the under 12- under 18’s to compete in a unique competition where competitors uploaded one clip of their best wave surfed in NSW in 2020 within the competition period Monday 4th of May to Sunday 10th of May.

While the web titles are one way for Surfing NSW and our local surfers to stay connected all the competitors are looking forward to a time when they can get back to a standard competition.

Surfing the same beaches on the same day.

By Marian SAMPSON