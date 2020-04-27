Port Stephens Koalas receive cherry picker donation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Elevating work platform manufacturer Nifty has donated a Nifty 120 TPE cherry picker to Port Stephens Koalas to help with both animal rescue and food collection.



Ron Land from Port Stephens Koalas was delighted at the offer of the Nifty 120 TPE petrol and electric machine.

“This will make a massive difference to the sanctuary and will save koalas’ lives,”he said.

“Even an injured koala will try to get up a tree and the sooner we can rescue them and perform triage the better their life expectancy.”

Injured or sick koalas are often difficult to persuade down from their trees for help. Ron recounts trying to entice a koala down by banging on the tree with sticks above the animal.

Ron said, “It is very stressful for the animal but our only option, but now we can go silently up a tree to the koala and pluck them to safety. The machine will also be used to collect good-quality food leaves from the tops of trees.”

John King from Nifty lives in Nelson Bay and as a recipient of a koala ‘adoption’ had the idea a few months ago.

“I was shocked at how much our local wildlife suffers injury and sickness and we wanted to help in some way. Port Stephens Koalas do an invaluable job looking after the area’s endangered population and although our area escaped being hit by the recent fires they take care of injured koalas from harder fire-ravaged areas,” Mr King said.

If you would also like to sponsor a koala or give a donation to help with their work please contact Port Stephens Koalas at https://portstephenskoalas.com.au/